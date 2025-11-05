Monster High Class of 2026 Dolls Are On Sale Now

Mattel recently released the 2026 Monster High collection of dolls, giving the main characters fun and frightening new styles and accessories for a new school year. Cleo’s design sticks out to me, the fun baggy pants and short top totally inline with my own style goals. Frankie Stein also looks great with their green, see-through leg and their pup Watzie by their side.

With a new year comes new looks for Monster High, and if you want to stay at the top of the social ladder, you’ll have to have fangtastic style. The collection is available at Entertainment Earth now here, though you can find direct links to many of the dolls via Amazon below. Note that three new Monster High Skulltimate Secrets Oasis Dolls are also included in the list.

Monster High 2026 Doll Lineup

Monster High Skulltimate Secrets Oasis Dolls

A Monster High Movie Is Coming

In other Monster High news, Mattel recently announced that M3GAN’s Gerard Johnstone would be bringing the Monster High characters to life. Developed by Universal Pictures and Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road, the new film could seemingly be going the route of camp humour, an experience that Johnson brought to M3GAN already. After Mattel’s out-of-the-park smash hit, Barbie, they’re likely looking for their next franchise beast, and they’re turning to the next smash-hit toy line.



Robbie Brenner, President and Chief Content Officer, Mattel Studios, said: “Gerard’s unique vision and genre-blending style make him the perfect fit for this film. This is exactly what we’re building at Mattel Studios as we continue to work with top talent to tell fresh, unexpected stories from our rich portfolio of brands. Monster High is a fan-favorite franchise with endless storytelling potential, and we are thrilled to reimagine it in a monstrously exciting way with Gerard at the helm.”

