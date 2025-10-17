MOTU Origins Wave 27 Cartoon Collection 200X Figures Are Up For Pre-Order

Mattel has finally launched the highly anticipated Masters of the Universe 200x figure wave in the Origins lineup! It’s inspired by the early 2000s reboot of the MOTU toy line and the Cartoon Network show, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe which ran from 2002-2004.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new wave includes He-Man, Tri-Klops, Stratos, and Beast-Man, with their “modern” redesigns. Head to Entertainment Earth to pre-order here (Masterverse wave 19 figures are also available to pre-order via that link). A few of the 200x figures are also available here on Amazon. Note that case options are available for collectors at EE, which will come in handy as the Beast-Man figure is only available via this 4 pack set currently. Head below to see a complete list with individual links for each of the new figures.

In related news, Masters of the Universe is coming to the big screen in 2026. He-Man and the rest of the cast of characters are going to be brought to life on the planet of Eternia, all in live action. Nicholas Galtizine of Red, White, and Royal Blue fame will be the one to bring He-Man to life, and based on the currently released photos, I’m willing to bet he’ll do great.

Masters of the Universe has been collecting its cast for a while now. Rising star Nicholas Galitzine stars as He-Man, aka the ultra-ripped hero and main character. The rest of the cast fills out with Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Mendes as Teela, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm/Fisto and Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-at-Arms. Sam C. Wilson also appears as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, John Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, and Christian Vunipola as Hussein.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters in June 5th, 2026.