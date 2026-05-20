LEGO’s Massive New Disney Set Recreates the Most Magical Street on Earth

What would you describe as your favorite place in the world? Yosemite National Park? Times Square? The city streets of Paris? Niagara Falls? Maybe it’s none of those. Perhaps, it’s the original Disneyland’s beautiful and awe-inspiring Main Street, USA, the entrance to the park that guides you through a bustling city utopia before revealing Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, a true sight to behold.

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If you’re the type to dream about the wonderful leading street into Disneyland Park, then LEGO’s all-new set is exactly what you need. The LEGO company just released a 3,899-piece Main Street, U.S.A. LEGO set that brings the wondrous Disney location to life in beautiful brick fashion. The set includes the Disneyland Fire Dept. building, the Emporium Toy Store, and the Crystal Arcade, three iconic buildings that I always have to stop in or take pictures of every time I’m there.

The new set is up on LEGO.com right now, though it won’t be available to pre-order until June 4th, or June 1st for those LEGO Insiders.

There’s also some adorable easter eggs included throughout the set. There are tiny movie references like a tiny Up house and a miniature Wall-E in the Crystal Arcade. You’ll also find the Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose, a nice little addition.

There’s also a fire truck, popcorn wagon (that apparently really pops!) and 16 LEGO Disney mini-figured, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, 7 Park Guests, the incredible Dapper Dans quartet, the Fire Department Chief, a Popcorn Seller and an Emporium Seller.

There are so many mini-figures included, you can really make your display seem busy, just like the actual park, which doesn’t feel the same when it’s not filled with guests!

What I absolutely love about this new set is the attention to detail, especially to things that feel integral to the Disneyland experience, like the Popcorn Wagon! That one also feels particularly personal, since popcorn is and always has been one of my favorite little snacks to grab when I’m visiting the parks. The Dapper Dans are also a great addition, their music can frequently be heard around the park. Overall, I think this set is fantastic for yourself, a Disney-loving child, or any Disney Adult™ in your life.

This isn’t the first set LEGO has released based on the parks. Right now fans can pick up the Mini Disney Castle, a 567-piece set that brings the castle of the Disney World Magic Kingdom park to any collection in a nice, neat, and compact way.

Measuring over 8 in. (21 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (13 cm) deep, the castle isn’t too small, but not too large either, so it’s kind of perfect for those looking for a smaller project. It also includes a cute vintage-looking Mickey Mouse mini-figure.

For only $39.99, it’s a pretty good deal, especially for Disney World fans.

The Magic of Disney LEGO set has also been getting some pretty good reviews, though it’s a little bit more pricey at $99.99. But the 1,103-piece set includes a lot of Disney movie references, with Simba, Belle, Lilo & Stitch, Gepetto, and more making an appearance.

Check that set out on the LEGO site right here.

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