New Lord of the Rings Funko Pops Will Take You Back to Middle-earth

Embark on a treacherous journey with the Fellowship of the Ring, some of which have been brought to life by Funko in the latest Pop drop. Big names like Eomer and Boromir are included, with Boromir hanging on tight to his white Tree of Gondor fag and his sword. Eomer looks on point. Even in Funko Pop form, Karl Urban’s well-known visage still shines through.

Some lesser-known characters are also included here, like Faramir, the brother of Eomer, and Guritz, the Orc captain and the only character in this wave who only appears in Peter Jackson’s film, absent entirely from J.R.R. Tolkien’s books. Finally, you’ll find the hobbit Peregrin (Pippin) looking ready for battle. If you’re looking to expand your The Lord of the Rings collection, head here at Entertainment Earth or here at Funko to get them all. They are also expected to launch here on Amazon soon.

The Lord of the Rings Eomer Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

The Lord of the Rings Faramir Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

The Lord of the Rings Guritz Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

The Lord of the Rings Peregrin Took Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

The Lord of the Rings Boromir Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

The Lord of the Rings MMORPG Has Been Cancelled

Now for the bad news. The Lord of the Rings MMORPG that’s been in development since early 2023 has sadly been cancelled. This is bad news for the LOTR gamers, who haven’t had an MMORPG based on the franchise since 2007. Many other games from The Lord of the Rings franchise have had fantastic reviews and were loved by gamers, so it goes without saying that the loss hit hard. According to Comicbook’s Jonathan H. Kantor, the loss is the result of massive layoffs over at Amazon, whose Amazon Games was in charge of publishing the new game. Its definitely disappointing, but maybe there’s hope for another LOTR game in the future.

