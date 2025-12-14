Power Rangers Game Gets Major Price Cut (And Is The Perfect Christmas Present)

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you happen to have a Power Rangers fan on your shopping list, you’ve got some fantastic options. Whether you’re talking toys, action figures, or collectibles, there are some great picks, but with the current renaissance of the side-scrolling beat ’em ups, there is one choice that might make for the perfect gift, especially since it just received a major price cut that brings it down almost 30% from the standard price.

If you act now, you can get the 2-D brawler Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind for PlayStation 5 sent to your house before Christmas. If you take advantage of the current deal, you can get the game for $24.99, which is 29% off the standard price of $34.99. If the game is up your alley, you can order the game right here.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind Is A Love Letter To The Franchise

If you’re not familiar with Rita’s Rewind, the game is a side-scrolling brawler for 1 to 6 players, and that includes offline and online play. The game features hand-drawn pixel art and features the original five Rangers as playable characters though you can also unlock the Green Ranger as well.

The game constantly shifts from brawler segments with the Rangers to arcade shooter sequences with the Dinozords and even first-person sequences as you take control of the Megazord to fight the iconic monsters from the series.

You’ll find plenty of classic enemies and nods to the series throughout the game, and fans of 2D brawlers will find that classic mix of frenetic action and teamwork that led to so many quarters being lost to classics like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game and the X-Men arcade game, just to name a few. Fans of either will be right at home with Rita’s Rewind, and you can find the official description below.

“Experience the origins of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers again – for the first time! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is an all-new adventure with an original storyline that both respects and remixes Power Rangers lore with scenarios and gameplay that will be both familiar and new to MMPR fans. Players will brawl, blast, fight, and drive through a constantly shifting mix of classic game genres and fan-favorite moments from the series.

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers’ long-time nemesis. Robo-Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo-Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history. Will the two Ritas and their army of monstrous enemies from across the MMPR timeline finally succeed in destroying the Power Rangers? Or will these teenagers with attitude learn to work together and counter this catastrophic chronological collaboration?”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is now available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

