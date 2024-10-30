Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind Reveals Release Date and Epic New Trailer

Power Rangers fans were delighted when Digital Eclipse revealed Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, and now we have a new trailer and a long awaited release date for the hotly anticipated 90s style arcade brawler. Rita’s Rewind is looking fantastic in the new footage, and now we know that it will be launching on consoles, Switch, and Steam on December 10th. Players can choose from the original five Rangers from the outset, and the Green Ranger is in the mix as well, but the trailer and a new PlayStation Blog post makes it clear that you won’t just be brawling during your time in the game.

Digital Eclipse says that about 70% of the game will feature that classic beat ’em up action, with players utilizing melee attacks and combos to make their way through waves of Putty Patrollers and Rita Repulsa’s other minions. The other 30% though will shake things up and take inspiration from some SEGA classics, including Space Harrier and Out Run.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These sequences speed up the action even more and capture the full experience of being a Power Ranger, but they also switch things up for longtime franchise fans. For example, an early sequence will have traveling through Angel Grove and learning what’s happening to the timestream thanks to Rita’s shenanigans. You’ll be battling a familiar foe in Goldar, but you’ll also encounter enemies that shouldn’t be appearing at this point in Power Rangers history.

Gameplay Switch-Up

After you face Goldar, Rita will then throw down her staff and turn Golder supersized, and as fans of the show know, this is where the Zords come in. This will happen in the game as well, as things will shift perspectives and take on full super-scaler style when the Rangers jump into their Dinozords to follow in pursuit. You’ll blast away obstacles and enemies with your Zord’s weapons as you try and catch up, drawing upon games like Galaxy Force and After Burner.

When you finally do catch up, the gameplay will switch for a third time, but this time around you’ll adopt a first person view from your Megazord as you battle the towering Goldar. Each player will get a chance to wear the boss down and contribute to the overall end goal of defeating him, and throughout the course of the game players will bounce between all three gameplay modes in a time travel adventure like no other.

In the post, Digital Eclipse Content Editor Dan Amrich revealed that their goal with Rita’s Rewind was to make a game that could have and should have existed back in the day while also taking advantage of all the knowledge players have now regarding arcade gaming.

“In fact, one of the concepts that drives a lot of what we do at Digital Eclipse is the desire to make games the way you remember them playing, even if your memories have made those experiences a little sweeter and cooler than they might have actually been back in the day. Our goal with Rita’s Rewind is to make a game that could have existed, and certainly should have existed, but probably wouldn’t have existed with all this variety in one place. Since we have the benefit of looking at arcade gaming in the rearview mirror for 30 years, we’ll take advantage of that to try to deliver something better than you would have remembered,” Amrich wrote.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind releases on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Steam, and Nintendo Switch on December 10th.

Are you excited for Rita’s Rewind? You can talk all things Power Rangers and gaming with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!