An Iconic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Weapon Gets Massive Price Cut

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is home to some truly memorable designs, and those designs have stood the test of time and still remain iconic to this day. That goes for the Power Rangers costumes, but it also extends to their Zords, the monsters, and the weapons and technology the Power Rangers wielded in their ongoing battle with Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd. Now one of the coolest versions of an iconic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers weapon is on sale, and it’s available at a massive discount, so if you’ve been on the fence about adding it to your collection, now might be the perfect time to make it happen.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, you can head to BigBadToyStore to buy the Power Rangers Lightning Collection Power Sword 1/1 Scale Replica, and while it typically costs $219.99, it’s on sale for a 40% discount. That new total comes out to #131.99, and that’s a price cut that is worthy of some additional attention. It’s right in time for the holidays as well, so if you happen to have a Red Ranger fan you’re shopping for at the moment, this would absolutely be a great pick-up.

The Lightning Collection Power Sword features sounds from the show and weapon sounds for recreating battles from the show, but the coolest element is the light-up feature. When you move your hand over one side of the blade, it powers up with red light, and you can turn the light off with the reverse movement.

It’s an awesome feature that allows you two different ways to display it, but you can also use the enclosed base to display it, which features the Power Coin and matching aesthetics to the rest of the Power Weapons released in the Lightning Collection toyline. You can check out the official description below.

“The original 1993 TV series that started it all. The Red Ranger Jason was one of five teenagers with attitudes who protected the world from Rita Repulsa, before he passed the Red Power Ranger Sword to Rocky.

From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to the Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Power Rangers with toys from Hasbro!”

Other weapons available in the Lightning Collection line include the Power Lance, the Power Daggers, and the Dragon Dagger. Unfortunately, the line ended before the Power Axe and Power Bow could complete the line, which is unfortunate since fans were hoping to combine them all at some point in time to create the Power Blaster. At least you can pick up the weapons that were released though, which look fantastic even on their own.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!