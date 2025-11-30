Power Rangers X Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Figures On Sale For Best Price Yet

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been involved in some wonderful crossovers over the years, but when they actually teamed up for a crossover of their own, they truly struck gold. A key part of that magic has been how both teams take on the elements of the other, including when the Turtles got their own Morphers and became Ninja Turtle versions of the Power Rangers. Hasbro even delivered several awesome figures of those crossover morphs, and now those Power Rangers figures have gone on sale for their best price yet, and those prices won’t likely last long.

Over at BigBadToyStore, each of the three 2-Packs and the lone individual figure are on sale, and the discount is substantial. The Morphed Michelangelo and Morphed April O’Neil 2-Pack and the Morphed Donatello and Morphed Leonardo 2-Pack are both on sale for 60% off at just $22.00. Each one comes with their trademark weapons, April’s camera and microphone, blast effect pieces, swappable hands, and swappable Turtle heads if you want to showcase their Turtle form.

Those are the two best sales of the whole group, but while the other two prices aren’t slashed as high, there’s still a lot of savings to be had. The Morphed Shredder features swappable hands, a soft goods cape, and two effects pieces, and is on sale for 35% at $21.44. That’s still a great savings, as it often costs $32.99.

The final part of the sale is the Morphed Raphael and Foot Soldier Tommy 2-Pack, which features swappable heads for both (including Raphael’s Turtle head and Tommy’s head without the ninja hood), weapon accessories, swappable hands, and blast effect pieces. The set is on sale for 27% at $39.99, which is still impressive given the 2-pack retails for $54.99.

BOOM! Studios is currently in the middle of its third crossover story between the two teams, so now is the perfect time to add the full group to your collection, especially if you’re just missing one or two sets to complete the display.

Those aren’t the only Power Rangers sales happening at BBTS, as other great deals include 40% off the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ULTIMATES! Wave 3, 30% off of the FigZero Ranger Slayer 1/6 Scale PX Previews Figure, 38% off of the Power Rangers Lightning Collection Lord Zedd Electronic helmet, and 50% off of the Lightning Collection Pudgy Pig figure, and those are just a few items from the overall sale. You can check out everything right here.

