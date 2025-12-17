Shredder Joins The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles One:12 Collective Figure Line

Mezco Toys has added Shredder to their high end One:12 Collective Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle figure lineup, and it looks spectacular with what we would describe as an “aggressive” look inspired by the comics. As you’ll see, it comes with a ton of weapons, interchangeable portraits (including an unmasked Oroku Saki portrait), armor with soft goods elements, and more.

Some of the standout accessories include Shredder’s meteor hammer with a real metal chain, thermite grenades and a katana with sheath. It also includes Three head portraits – two of which are helmeted variants and the aforementioned unmasked option. There are also 12 interchangeable hands that offer endless posing options (there are 28 points of articulation).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles One:12 Collective Shredder Pre-Orders

Pre-orders for the Shredder figure are available here at Entertainment Earth for $116 with free U.S. shipping slated for August 2026 (you won’t be charged until it ships). It joins a Casey Jones figure that dropped back in October and sold through its initial run quickly. We wouldn’t be surprised if a similar fate befalls the Shredder figure, so reserve one while you can. Read on for additional details regarding the costume and accessories.

Costume Features:

Chest wrap with fabric layering

Shoulder pads

Forearm gaunlets

Shin armor

Fabric undersuit

Waist sash with weapon storage

Accessories: