Star Wars MCM London Black Series and TVC Pre-Orders Are Up

We’ve already seen Hasbro’s MCM London reveals in their Marvel Legends and Transformers lineups, but now we turn our attention to the Star Wars figures they have on tap in the Black Series and The Vintage Collection. The wave is an interesting one for fans and collectors as it focuses heavily on animation and deep cut characters. Let’s dive in. UPDATE: The figures listed below are now up for pre-order!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hasbro Star Wars MCM London Black Series Pre-Orders – 10/28 at 1pm ET

Of particular interest in the Black Series are highly-requested characters like Seventh Sister Inquisitor (from Rebels) and Jedi Master Dooku (from Tales of the Jedi). There’s also the Kyle Katarn figure announced at NYCC which falls under the Gaming Greats banner as it is based on the 1995 Dark Forces video game. Rounding out the list is fan favorite Quinlan Vos from the Clone Wars. Pre-orders for these figures will go live on October 28th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. Direct Amazon links are listed below.

Hasbro Star Wars MCM London TVC Pre-Orders – 10/28 at 1pm ET

As for The Vintage Collection lineup, the MCM London reveals include a new sculpt for The Stranger (Qimir) from the Disney+ The Acolyte series along with repacks of Darth Vader (Emperor’s Wrath) and Darth Maul, the latter of which is interesting because it was originally released in 2021 as Darth Maul (Mandalore) VC201, but this time the figure ties into the new animated series coming to Disney+ in 2026: Maul: Shadow Lord. Rounding out the list are the previously announced Padme Amidala and Shaak Ti figures. Again, pre-orders for these figures will go live on October 28th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. Again, direct Amazon links are listed below.