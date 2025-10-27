When readers purchase products after clicking links in our articles, Comicbook.com may earn an affiliate commission. Affiliate relationships have no impact on editorial ratings and reviews.

Hasbro Transformers Age Of The Primes Pre-Orders Hit MCM London

Hasbro hit MCM London Comic Con hard this past weekend with new Age of the Primes Transformers reveals focused on the history of the Primes and combiner teams, and there’s a lot to like (and a lot to unpack) here. The full details haven’t been revealed at the time of writing, but the main thing that you need to know is that pre-orders go live today, October 27th at 10am PT / 1pm ET, and they should be available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon at that time. Read on for a breakdown of what will be available.

Hasbro Age of the Primes MC London Pre-Orders 10/27 at 1pm ET

pre-order at entertainment earth
pre-order on amazon

Leader Class:

  • Maximal Big Convoy (Converts to Mammoth) – $59.99
  • Razorclaw (Converts to Winged Tiger) – $59.99
pre-order at entertainment earth
pre-order on amazon

Voyager Class:

  • Amalgamous Prime (The Thirteen, multi-mode shapeshifter) – $42.99
  • Brawl (Combaticon leg for Bruticus) – $42.99
  • Animated Junkion Wreck-Gar (Converts to Trash Truck) – $42.99
pre-order at entertainment earth
pre-order on amazon

Deluxe Class:

  • Quintus Prime (The Thirteen, converts to Squid Spaceship) – $27.99
  • Targetmaster Sureshot (with Spoilsport partner) – $27.99
  • Blast Off (Combaticon arm for Bruticus, converts to Space Shuttle) – $27.99
  • Quickstrike (Converts to Scorpion) – $27.99
  • Junkion Jalopy (Converts to Off-Road Vehicle) – $27.99

