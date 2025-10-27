Hasbro Transformers Age Of The Primes Pre-Orders Hit MCM London

Hasbro hit MCM London Comic Con hard this past weekend with new Age of the Primes Transformers reveals focused on the history of the Primes and combiner teams, and there’s a lot to like (and a lot to unpack) here. The full details haven’t been revealed at the time of writing, but the main thing that you need to know is that pre-orders go live today, October 27th at 10am PT / 1pm ET, and they should be available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon at that time. Read on for a breakdown of what will be available.
Hasbro Age of the Primes MC London Pre-Orders 10/27 at 1pm ET
Leader Class:
- Maximal Big Convoy (Converts to Mammoth) – $59.99
- Razorclaw (Converts to Winged Tiger) – $59.99
Voyager Class:
- Amalgamous Prime (The Thirteen, multi-mode shapeshifter) – $42.99
- Brawl (Combaticon leg for Bruticus) – $42.99
- Animated Junkion Wreck-Gar (Converts to Trash Truck) – $42.99
Deluxe Class:
- Quintus Prime (The Thirteen, converts to Squid Spaceship) – $27.99
- Targetmaster Sureshot (with Spoilsport partner) – $27.99
- Blast Off (Combaticon arm for Bruticus, converts to Space Shuttle) – $27.99
- Quickstrike (Converts to Scorpion) – $27.99
- Junkion Jalopy (Converts to Off-Road Vehicle) – $27.99