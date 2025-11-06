Star Wars Mini Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Replica Advent Calendar Is 25% Off

Collectors and fans love the legacy lightsaber hilt replicas at The Disney Store, a fact that is undoubtedly the inspiration behind the Mini Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Countdown Calendar. In fact, we can imagine a very generous, financially secure person giving one of these to hype up a hilt replica gift or other larger Star Wars-themed surprise. If you haven’t picked one up yet, now would be a perfect time because you have a very short window to save 25% on it.

This Star Wars mini lightsaber set is in backorder with an estimated release date of November 30th, which still puts it in play for the holiday season (though, as you’ll see below, it’s use as a countdown calendar isn’t really the main appeal). Until Sunday, November 9th you can save 25% on your order when you use the code OHANA at checkout. That brings the price down to $74.99. Reserve one here at The Disney Store before they sell out or the ship date gets pushed back further. Note that you’ll need to spend $85+ to qualify for free shipping. The Droid Depot figure featured below would be the perfect item to get you over the threshold.

Unfortunately, only 12 mini lightsaber hilts are included, though they are pretty detailed not-so-mini replicas that measure a few inches across on average and are displayed inside 4.5-inch crates. At the standard $99.99 price tag for the set, it might have been too expensive to include 24. Plus, all of the main characters are here including Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Yoda, Ben Solo, Kylo Ren, Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Princess Leia, Rey, Count Dooku and Anakin Skywalker. To top things off, the crates each feature a display card and can be stacked on top of each other.

Star Wars Lightsaber Hilt Calendar Details

You can order the Miniature Legacy Lightsaber Hilts Countdown Calendar here at The Disney Store while they last. If you want to pair it with an actual Legacy Lightsaber hilt, you can find all of the available replicas right here.

While you’re at it you might want to pick up the DJ R-3X action figure that Disney recently added to their Star Wars Droid Depot lineup. Initially only available at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, you can add the figure to your cart here at The Disney Store alongside the Lightsaber hilt calendar for $14.99. As noted, it would be the perfect thing to get you over the $85 free shipping threshold if needed.