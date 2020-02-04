Saw fans were surprised to learn that the franchise was getting a reboot courtesy of Chris Rock, but since then the intrigue and hype have been building. Now the Saw reboot trailer has surfaced online, and you can check it out below. As recently reported, the official title of the film is indeed Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and this version of the story has a vibe that is very much akin to David Fincher's cult-classic mystery-thriller, Se7en. Spiral was written by Chris Rock but he clearly also carries the film as its lead, with Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella and other stars backing him up.

As you can see in the Spiral trailer footage, Chris Rock is indeed amending the dour tone of James Wan's original Saw movies, adding some lighter moments of humor, as he previously teased:

"A lot of times I go to a movie or I watch a TV show and I go, ‘Wow, you know, two jokes would have made a big difference in that,’" Rock told IGN. "I love Saw, but I was like ‘Wow, it has almost no humor at all.’ So, it seemed like a good place…good fertile ground…By the way, the new Saw, I’ve seen like a rough cut. It’s still Saw…it’s bloody, it’s gory, but there’s like a sprinkling of humor here and there. We’re not revamping it, it’s not Scary Movie, it’s Saw."

The other interesting hook Spiral seems to introduce is that this killer is hunting down police offers, rather than punishing those deemed guilty or sinful for some act they committed. It remains to be seen if the classic Jigsaw methodology proves true (i.e., the cops being targeted turn out to be dirty), or if this is truly a new killer with a new mission, who's simply fond of that same old deadly game.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters on May 15th.

