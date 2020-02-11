The Hunt New Trailer and Poster Released Mocking Controversy

Last fall, Universal Pictures stirred major controversy with its politically themed horror-thriller satire The Hunt, and ultimately had to pull it from its intended release date. However, it's a new year, a new decade, and Universal has now revealed that The Hunt is on, now rescheduled for release on March 13th. To announce that fact, Universal has put out a new trailer for The Hunt as well as a new poster, which fully lean into and mock the controversy surrounding the film. In fact, going by the movie's new social media campaign with the "#DecideForYourself" hashtag, controversy is what Universal hopes will sell The Hunt to a mass audience.

Check out the snarky new synopsis that Universal has released for the film, along with the new poster, which features a quote from ComicBook.com!

"The most talked about movie of the year is the one nobody has seen … yet.

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose … The Hunt.

In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of The Hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

From Jason Blum, the producer of Get Out and The Purge series, and Damon Lindelof, creator of the HBO series Watchmen and co-creator of the TV series Lost, comes a timely and provocative new satirical thriller that has already ignited a national conversation. Now, it’s time to decide for yourself.

The Hunt is written by Lindelof and his fellow Watchmen collaborator Nick Cuse and is directed by Craig Zobel (Z for Zachariah, The Leftovers). Blum produces for his Blumhouse Productions alongside Lindelof. The film is executive produced by Zobel, Cuse and Steven R. Molen."

Now here's the poster for The Hunt:

The quote from Comicbook.com comes from our article "Blumhouse's The Hunt Horror Film Pulls Ads in the Wake of Recent Mass Shootings", in which we said the following (in full context):

"Universal is reconsidering its marketing and rollout strategy for The Hunt, an upcoming satirical horror film that pits liberals and conservatives against one another in a gory battle royale, in light of two recent mass shootings, one of which was explicitly politically motivated."

The Hunt begins in theaters on March 13th.

