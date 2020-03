A24's Saint Maud Pushed Back to Open Wide on Easter Weekend

Genre fans know that, when it comes to ambitious and unsettling horror films, few studios are as exciting as A24, though their releases don't always land in theaters across the country, but their upcoming release Saint Maud is now set to terrify audiences nationwide for Easter weekend. The film was previously slated to open on April 3rd, with the recent announcement that Daniel Craig's final James Bond film No Time to Die will be delayed from an April release to a November release due to concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus shifting a number of release plans for studios of all sizes. Fans will be able to check out Saint Maud when it hits theaters on April 10th.

The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.

Despite having to wait an extra week for an official release, an advanced screening of the film will still be held on April 1st as part of A24 and AMC Theatres' "She Is Risen" series of screenings that celebrate some of the best religion-based horror movies in history.

Screening details are as follows, per press release:

The Exorcist (Director's Cut) - Friday, March 13th

"That's right. We're kicking off Friday the 13th with one of the greatest horrors of all time, The Exorcist (director's cut). Get ready to get possessed — the power of Christ compels you!"

Rosemary's Baby - Friday, March 20th

"In this 1968 horror classic, Mia Farrow delivers an unsettling performance as a pregnant woman who becomes increasingly paranoid about the safety of her unborn child."

The Conjuring - Friday, March 27th

"Released in 2013, The Conjuring is particularly frightening because, one, it's based on a true story, and two, director James Wan takes us into the haunted farmhouse where we first meet the evil vintage doll Annabelle."

Saint Maud - Wednesday, April 1st

The film has already screened at festivals, sitting at 91% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

David Ehrlich at IndieWire writes, "This extremely promising debut can become didactic as it circles the drain between truth and delusion, and such either/or stakes have a way of making the movie feel even smaller than its 83-minute run time might suggest, but Glass refuses to stay on the fence. In her own way, the filmmaker is as much of a hardliner as her heroine, and Saint Maud is all the more satisfying for how it refuses to back down from its truth."

Saint Maud lands in theaters on April 10th.

Are you looking forward to the film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.