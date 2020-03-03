Saint Maud and AMC Theatres Bringing Special Screenings of Rosemary's Baby,The Exorcist, and The Conjuring

Landing in theaters this April is Saint Maud, the latest horror film from A24 that blends the world of the supernatural with religious devotion, which the studio is celebrating by partnering with AMC Theatres throughout March to deliver audiences seminal features throughout genre history. This "She Is Risen" screening event will culminate with a screening of Saint Maud on April 1st, two days before the film officially lands in theaters. You can head to AMC's official website for the event to get the details on the screenings, as well as purchase tickets. Audiences can see Saint Maud when it officially opens on April 3rd.

Screening details are as follows, per press release:

The Exorcist (Director's Cut) - Friday, March 13th

"That's right. We're kicking off Friday the 13th with one of the greatest horrors of all time, The Exorcist (director's cut). Get ready to get possessed — the power of Christ compels you!"

Rosemary's Baby - Friday, March 20th

"In this 1968 horror classic, Mia Farrow delivers an unsettling performance as a pregnant woman who becomes increasingly paranoid about the safety of her unborn child."

The Conjuring - Friday, March 27th

"Released in 2013, The Conjuring is particularly frightening because, one, it's based on a true story, and two, director James Wan takes us into the haunted farmhouse where we first meet the evil vintage doll Annabelle."

Saint Maud - Wednesday, April 1st

"The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling."

The film has already screened at festivals, sitting at 91% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

David Ehrlich at IndieWire writes, "This extremely promising debut can become didactic as it circles the drain between truth and delusion, and such either/or stakes have a way of making the movie feel even smaller than its 83-minute run time might suggest, but Glass refuses to stay on the fence. In her own way, the filmmaker is as much of a hardliner as her heroine, and Saint Maud is all the more satisfying for how it refuses to back down from its truth."

Head to AMC's official website to grab tickets for the screening series. Saint Maud hits theaters on April 3rd.

