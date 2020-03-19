Robert Englund Admits Why We'll Likely Never See His A Nightmare on Elm Street Treatment Adapted as a Sequel

Since he debuted as Freddy Krueger back in 1984's A Nightmare on Elm Street, actor Robert Englund's passion for the franchise only continues to grow, but even though he once scripted his own idea for a sequel in the franchise back in the '90s, he recently confirmed the detective methods on display in that film would be too outdated by today's standards to bring his script to life. Englund does still hope that a filmmaker could reimagine the original idea to keep the core themes while also embracing all of the advances in technology that makes investigations easier for even the most amateur of sleuths.

"The problem with that script is I wrote it a long time ago and her detective skills are now antiquated," Englund shared with ComicBook.com. "The things that I had her do that I thought were novel and new and cool are antiquated, because I wrote this back in the '90s, so now I wouldn't be able to update because it's not as advanced as the stuff she would use."

Englund detailed how his take on the film, which would have been the third in the series and had been known as "Freddy's Funhouse," would have followed the older sister of the victim Tina from the original film on a quest to uncover what happened to the teenager.

"I submitted [a script] back in the day, around [A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors], which would be the older sister of the character Tina from Nightmare 1, would return to the franchise, or would be introduced to the franchise as a kind of collegiate, X-Files Nancy Drew, because she was on this obsessed quest to find out what really happened to her sister," the actor detailed. "I think that would be really interesting, to discover the truth of the 'Nightmare on Elm Street' to the eyes, and then she would fulfill the balance of the ingredients and the recipe and the menu of Nightmare on Elm Street, which is you need a strong woman, always, to take you through. It always has to be through the eyes of a strong woman, because even if they're skeptical and wise and cynical, they still need to lose some of their innocence about the darkness and the evil that lurks in the world."

He added, "But it would be interesting for someone to try to solve what happened, looking back, and you could even have her older now. You could have her be a graduate student, 28 years old, and just wondering what happened to her little sister all those years ago. It would be fun to do."

The rights to the franchise are currently held by Wes Craven's estate, though no formal plans for the franchise's continuation have been announced.

