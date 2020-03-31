First Halloween Kills Trailer Coming Soon

While many audiences might be looking forward to films that are expected to hit theaters in the summer season, others are looking forward to what is slated to land in theaters this fall, with producer Jason Blum claiming that the first teaser for Halloween Kills is expected to be arriving soon. Traditionally, a highly anticipated movie like the Halloween sequel would be paired with another major genre release in theaters, but with the coronavirus pandemic impacting a large number of releases, regardless of their genres, it's hard to anticipate exactly when the first official look at the film could be arriving. Halloween Kills is currently slated to hit theaters on October 16th.

In response to a fan asking about the trailer on Twitter, Blum confirmed, "We are tweaking it. I’ll tell ya something. It’s looking really good. Sooon!!"

With theaters around the world closed to prevent the spread of the virus, it's unclear when we'll be able to see the first trailer on the big screen, but Blum previously teased that the new film will unfold over a larger environment than some fans may have been expecting.

We are tweaking it. I’ll tell ya something. It’s looking really good. Sooon!! — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) March 29, 2020

"Halloween Kills is a very big movie," Blum shared with TooFab. "I can tell you that. The canvas of Halloween Kills is very large."

In the original film, Michael Myers escaped from an institution 15 years after murdering his sister on Halloween night to stalk the streets of Haddonfield, Illinois, eventually colliding with Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode. In a majority of the film's sequels, the action is centered around the fictional Midwest town, though the sprawling nature of the series and various sequels retconning the events of its predecessors have allowed the films to somewhat deviate from that formula.

Like many of the sequels that came before it, 2018's Halloween once again ignored certain facets of the franchise, serving as a direct sequel to the original movie. While the film ended with Myers seemingly burning to death, he will likely be returning to stalk Strode and her family once again.

Details about the new film's narrative have been a closely guarded secret, though it will once again be directed by David Gordon Green and will see original director John Carpenter serve as a producer and the film's composer. Additionally, stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak are set to return, as well as fellow stars of the 1978 film Nick Castle, Kyle Richards, Charles Cyphers, and Nancy Stephens.

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16th and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

