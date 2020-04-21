Halloween Kills Writer Teases Film Is "Bigger and Badder" Than 2018 Halloween

Halloween Kills is set to land in theaters in six months, though fans have yet to see any official photos or footage from the upcoming sequel, relying on those involved with the project to tease what audiences should expect, as co-writer Scott Teems teased that the new film is bigger, badder, and meaner than the 2018 Halloween. These comments fall in line with what other members of the cast and crew have been revealing about the follow-up film, likely confirming how much some of the 2018 film's more brutal moments connected with the audience, resulting in the filmmakers leaning more heavily into the narrative's more gruesome nature.

"I really can't say anything about it, but I am really excited about it," Teems shared with Movie Web. "I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I'm a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one. It's like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one."

These remarks from the co-writer echo producer Jason Blum's tease about the film, as he also dodged giving direct details about the new plot and opted to hint at its scope.

"Halloween Kills is a very big movie," Blum shared with TooFab. "I can tell you that. The canvas of Halloween Kills is very large."

James Jude Courtney, who plays the villainous Michael Myers, also addressed the intensity of the mayhem.

“We have to make the natural progression from 1978 to 2018 to Halloween Kills – the ante has been upped,” Courtney shared with Pop Culture With Pat. “The ticking bomb has to be more intense. Otherwise we’re just doing what we’ve done before.”

In the original 1978 film, Michael Myers returned to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois 15 years after murdering his sister on Halloween night, terrorizing the town's teens. Over the course of many of the sequels, the action was centered in Haddonfield, with the events of the 2018 Halloween also taking place in Haddonfield, as it was meant to serve as a direct sequel to the original film.

“We’ve progressed late into the night, and now that everybody realizes what the stakes are … it’s reaching a head," Courtney admitted about the upcoming sequel. "It’s [the 2018 film] on speed.”

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16th and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

What do you think of these latest remarks? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.