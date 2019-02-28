’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ Release Date Pushed Back

Movie studios are embracing the strategy of delivering audiences shark-themed horror films every summer, thanks to films like The Shallows, 47 Meters Down, and The Meg each becoming surprisingly successful in consecutive years. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged was initially going to mirror the early summer release of its predecessor, though its release has shifted to August 16th, according to Bloody Disgusting.

The new film will star John Corbett (Sex in the City), Nia Long (Empire), Sophie Nelisse (The Book Thief), Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju (Scream TV series), Davi Santos (Polaroid), and Khylin Rhambo (Teen Wolf).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sequel will tell the story of four teens diving in a ruined underwater city, who quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their adventure turns to horror when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. As they swim deeper into the claustrophobic labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean.

Writer and director of the original film, Johannes Roberts, has returned for the sequel.

“We are so pleased by the huge success of 47 Meters Down; it totally exceeded all expectations,” James Harris of The Fyzz Facility, the studio producing the sequel, explained when the film was announced. “[This sequel] will take the claustrophobia of cave diving and the thrill of shark encounters and move everything to the next level.”

“47 Meters Down has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled to be reteaming with the filmmakers and our friends at The Fyzz for the sequel, which will ratchet up the thrills and spills to a whole new level,” added Mike Runagall of Altitude Film Sales.

The first film earned $61 million worldwide, which isn’t a staggering number, but coming off a reported production budget of $6 million, it’s easy to see why the studio would want to take another shot at the premise. The Meg, meanwhile, scored $530 million worldwide on a budget of $130 million, similarly confirming the exponential returns on a horror movie featuring sharks.

Check out 47 Meters Down: Uncaged when it lands in theaters on August 16th.

Are you looking forward to checking out the sequel? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!