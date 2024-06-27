A Quiet Place: Day One Rotten Tomatoes Score Debuts

A Quiet Place: Day One has a full rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The prequel sits at an 87% on the review aggregator with 70 published reviews at the time of writing. It's been a weird year for horror at the theater, so hopefully this is a good sign for A Quiet Place: Day One. One of the major strengths in a lot of the reviews stems from Lupita Nyong'o's performance with Joseph Quinn. She's become a very beloved actor in the horror space and that's unlikely to change with this entry. Another bright spot is the feline companion that will navigate an eerily quiet New York City with our protagonists. Michael Sarnoski is aboard to direct A Quiet Place: Day One and although the scares might not be a mile a minute like other franchises, they have an impact.

First reactions to the prequel were positive as well. People wandering into the theater expecting buckets of blood might not get exatly what they expect. (Some would wonder why that would be the case considering the strength of the first two films is building tension from being trapped in situations with these monsters instead of like a massive battle.) Despite those critiques, the scares are there and that probably matters a bit more. ComicBook's Brandon Davis gave his take after seeing it recently.

The first reviews are in for #AQuietPlace: Day One – currently it's Fresh at 89% on the Tomatometer, with 33 reviews: https://t.co/z2175JtL9L pic.twitter.com/43ejpd8CbV — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 27, 2024

"A Quiet Place: Day One is excellent. It didn't have as much apocalypse-falling carnage as I'd hoped for but the human story told here is both terrifying and beautiful," Davis argued. "Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn are great. Nice new bits of lore, too. Plus, the cat is a star."

Lupita Nyong'o Shines In A Quiet Place: Day One

(Photo: Lupita Nyong'o brings Sam into the worst situation possible. - Paramount Pictures)

A big draw for A Quiet Place: Day One are the performances of Nyong'o and Quinn. Our two leads are trapped in an impossible situation as the trailers have made clear. However, even being able to navigate this space has been challenging for the actress. She told Newsweek that she's basically terrified of Horror movies and needed to work up the courage to watch A Quiet Place: Day One on her own. (This is even more amazing considering some of her fan-favorite work in the space with Jordan Peele.) Only daytime viewing of scary movies for Nyong'o and that's not changing anytime soon.

"To be honest, I'm quite the scaredy cat. So I have to admit, I didn't watch the film at the theater because I was scared to do so, I needed to watch in the daylight where I could stop and leave whenever I needed to," Nyong'o admitted. "But what I do love about this genre is that there's two emotions that really bring people together in entertainment—obviously laughter, and fear. I think those two emotions are such great cinematic experiences."

"And horror, of course, lends itself to fear. It's cathartic for us. I think we don't allow ourselves in our real lives, we're not looking for fear, we're trying to get as far away from it as possible," she contended. "So in the realm of entertainment, we get to exercise that part of ourselves that lies dormant, if we're lucky, in our real lives, and so it's cathartic and brings us together, it also makes us appreciate our reality, because our realities are always a lot better off than a horror film."

