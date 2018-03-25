New ‘A Quiet Place’ Clip Teases Otherworldly Horrors

The upcoming horror film A Quiet Place offers audiences an unconventional approach to survival in the face of a monstrous threat, as making any sounds seems to be the biggest mistake someone could make in this new world. A new clip from the film teases just how easily an individual can put their life in jeopardy, which you can see above.

A Quiet Place stars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as parents of a young family, living in some kind of dark, dystopian future. Not much is known about the specifics of the plot, but the trailers have depicted a world where dangerous creatures lurk outside, and the family must stay as quiet as they possibly can, day in and day out, if they wish to stay alive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With this film marking the directorial debut of Krasinski, fans had no idea what to expect from the filmmaker. Having premiered earlier this month at the South by Southwest Film Festival, the filmmaker seemingly has a promising career in front of him, as the film currently sits at 100% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Compiling nearly 30 reviews, the site claims the film “artfully plays on elemental fears with a ruthlessly intelligent creature feature that’s as original as it is scary — and establishes director John Krasinski as a rising talent.”

In his review for RogerEbert.com, Brian Tallerico said that A Quiet Place is a “tight thrill ride – the kind of movie that quickens the heart rate and plays with the expectations of the audience, while never treating them like idiots.”

Another praiseworthy review came from Eric Kohn of IndieWire. He wrote, “This riveting near-silent thriller exudes the despair of a broken world with the concision of a Cormac McCarthy novel folded into a simplistic B-movie premise.”

Krasinski also re-wrote the original script and, in doing so, earned a huge compliment from wife Blunt.

“[Emily] was actually recommending people to be in it,” Krasinski shared with The Ellen Show. “And she had all these names of people she thought would be great. And then she said, ‘Can I read it?’ We were on a plane… and she just leaned over to me… she was like, ‘No one else can do this movie… I have to do it.”

He added, “It was the greatest compliment of my career.”

A Quiet Place hits theaters on April 6th.

Will you be checking out the new horror film? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, Paramount Pictures UK]