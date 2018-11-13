‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 3 Release Date Announced

It looks like Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events will soon be coming to an end.

Neil Patrick Harris, who stars in the series as Count Olaf, recently took to Twitter to share a teaser for the show’s third and final season. The video, which you can check out below, features Olaf and Lemony Snicket (Patrick Warburton) announcing that the final batch of episodes will debut on January 1, 2019.

Count Olaf and Lemony Snicket come bearing terrible news – the release date of A Series of Unfortunate Events, season 3! (Here’s a hint: it’s January 1st) #spoiler @Unfortunate pic.twitter.com/QI2OntDKr2 — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) November 13, 2018

To an extent, diehard fans of the series probably aren’t too surprised by this notion, as it was confirmed earlier this year that the third season would wrap things up.

“We’ve intentionally been very truthful and factual and loyal to the books,” Harris said back in February. “We’ve added a few characters that aren’t in the books, we’ve added some songs that you probably couldn’t put into the books, but for the most part we’re sticking to the structure of what already worked… We’re three seasons all in.”

The series, which is based on the iconic series of books of the same name, follows the three Baudelaire orphans — Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil guardian Count Olaf will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. The siblings must outsmart Olaf at every turn, foiling his many devious plans and disguises, in order to discover clues to their parents’ mysterious death.

The series is executive produced by Barry Sonnenfeld and Daniel Handler, the latter of whom published the books under the Lemony Snicket pen-name. As Sonnenfeld recently explained to Entertainment Weekly, the goal has been to adapt the final four books of the series – The Slippery Slope, The Grim Grotto, The Penultimate Peril, and The End – into this third batch of episodes.

“When you see The End, you’ll think that it’s what Daniel always had in mind, though it’s not.” Sonnenfeld explained to Entertainment Weekly. “It wraps up in such a strong way that you may think we came up with the idea at the beginning of the first season.”

As mentioned above, the final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events will debut on January 1st.