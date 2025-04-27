Alien: Romulus Includes a Franchise Detail You Definitely Missed

Alien: Romulus is a really effective sequel that pays tribute to beloved series installments from years past while simultaneously getting the franchise back on track after a number of divisive releases. Speaking of nodding to prior entries, this Fede Álvarez-helmed legacy sequel is absolutely full of Easter eggs. Audiences picked up on several of the more obvious homages and callbacks during inaugural viewings, however, wewill freely admit that we missed far more references than we caught the first time around. One really impressive connection that went right over my head is Andy’s (David Jonsson) tendency to twitch. There’s a very specific reason for that and, like me, you probably missed the reference.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reference itself is meant to pay off a seemingly innocuous line from the franchise’s first sequel.

One of Andy’s Quirks Calls Back to Aliens

Andy, a reprogrammed android and the pseudo-sibling of lead character Rain (Cailee Spaeny), has a propensity to twitch, which seems like a perfectly natural quirk for the character, given that he’s endured damage and has a history of malfunctioning prior to the events depicted in Romulus. Yet, when you put all the pieces together, there is far more to Andy’s subtle movements than you may have realized.

What makes that detail regarding Andy’s fidgety fingers so revelatory? It all ties back to Aliens. You surely remember that Lance Henriksen played science officer Bishop in that 1986 horror-action hybrid. In one sequence, Bishop offhandedly mentions that the older androids were always a bit “twitchy.”

Alien: Romulus takes place between the events of Alien and Aliens, meaning that Andy is likely of a similar vintage as the older models to which Bishop is making reference. Álvarez and his co-writer Rodo Sayagues (with whom he also collaborated on the 2013 remake of Sam Raimi’s seminal horror film Evil Dead) are loyal fans of the franchise who made a sequel for fellow fans. It’s likely that we’ll continue to see more well-hidden Easter eggs unearthed as more eagle-eyed fans continue to pick up on them and share their findings online. Rest assured that we will keep you in the loop should more emerge.

It’s no secret that Romulus is the best Alien film since James Cameron’s Aliens. Though the 2024 sequel doesn’t quite reach the level of greatness of the first two series installments, it is easily my third favorite of the bunch. I’m not alone in my undying appreciation for this horror-infused sci-fi sequel, in fact, the follow-up even claims a spot on Rotten Tomatoes’ 200 Best Horror Movies of All Time list (it comes in at number 149 of the top 200).

The breakneck pace, the impressive visuals, and the utilization of largely practical effects won audiences over in a big way. Not to mention, we felt a real connection to the characters within. Androids tend to be shifty and almost always serve an antagonistic role in the narrative. However, Andy’s backstory breaks from expectations, making him an endearing character whose relationship with Rain is nicely written and realized.

On the whole, Alien: Romulus is a standout sequel that proves there is still plenty of potential left in this celebrated series. Álvarez and company deliver a compelling return to the golden era of the Alien franchise. Additionally, they seamlessly worked in a few Easter eggs, some that we may not have even picked up on just yet. Andy’s twitchy digits are a loving nod to Aliens and they mark one of the many reasons we love this legacy sequel.

Are the Alien Films Streaming Anywhere?

If you’re due for a rewatch of Romulus (or absolutely any movie in the greater franchise), you are in luck. Every single installment in the Alien series is available on Hulu as of writing.

Have you discovered any Easter eggs in Alien: Romulus that haven’t circulated online yet? If so, hit us up in the comments section below and tell us all about it!