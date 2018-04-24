‘Alien: Covenant’ Star Has “No Idea” If a Sequel Will Happen

The Alien franchise is one of the most popular series of science fiction movies of all time, yet fans are nervous that the series could be gone for the foreseeable future due to a variety of factors. Even the star of last year’s Alien: Covenant, Katherine Waterston, claims she hasn’t heard anything about a follow-up in quite some time, despite director Ridley Scott having claimed he had plans for multiple films set between Covenant and the original Alien.

“I have no idea. I always feel as though the actors are the last to know,” the actress shared with Metro when asked about plans for a new film. “But I also feel as though I could have a great deal to do in that film, or just be rolled out in a body bag.”

Waterston’s character’s fate was somewhat uncertain at the end of Covenant, so it’s possible that the actress won’t play a prominent role in the new film, though she had her own ideas of how her character could be integrated into the upcoming adventure.

“I had heard some rumors about where it might go a long time ago that were really interesting to me and my character,” the actress confessed. “But I haven’t heard anything in ages.”

One reason that the future of the series could be in jeopardy is the consecutive disappointments of both Prometheus and Covenant. Scott, who directed the original film, returned to helm Prometheus and, instead of celebrating the iconic xenomorph from the previous six films, focused more on the dangers of artificial intelligence and merely hinted at the horrific creature. Despite the film introducing compelling components, the lack of the familiar character left passionate Alien fans wanting more of their favorite creature.

With Alien: Covenant, the xenomorph was featured more prominently, though Scott’s interest in artificial intelligence was still at the core of the story, with some fans holding out hope for a more traditional Alien film, resulting in underwhelming box office numbers.

Another complication is the potential purchase of 21st Century Fox by Disney, as the inherent R-rated nature of the Alien franchise might result in Disney not being interested in moving forward with new installments.

