Alien: Earth Creator Says Series Will Give Fans “Something Special”

It’s a good time to be an Alien fan. Currently, Alen: Romulus is dominating the weekend box office, and is expected to close out its first weekend with $100 million worldwide. The film is faring well with critics and audiences alike, and is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% critics score and 86% audience score. However, the Fede Álvarez film isn’t the only Aliens content fans have to look forward to. Noah Hawley, who is best known for creating the television adaptations of Fargo and Legion, has a new Alien series coming soon to FX called Alien: Earth. A teaser for the show has been playing ahead of Alien: Romulus screenings this weekend, and Hawley recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the show and teased it will give fans “something special.”

“We just wrapped,” Hawley said of the series. “I’m in post, editing away. Obviously, there’s a large visual effects component that takes time. But I couldn’t be happier with the show that we shot. If people wanted a television series based on the world of Alien, I think I’m going to give them something special.”

“It could be the next 10 years of my life, for sure,” he added when asked if the show could go beyond Season One.

When Does Alien: Earth Take Place?

Series creator Noah Hawley previously teased Alien: Earth would be set on Earth in the future, and LFX CEO John Landgraf previously confirmed that the show takes place about 70 years from now, which would be before Sigourney Waver’s Ripley faced off with the Xenomorph in the original Alien.

“It’s the first story in the Alien franchise that takes place on Earth. It takes place on our planet, near the end of this century we’re currently in – 70-odd years from now,” Landgraf said. “I hope they will feel like it’s faithful to the franchise they love but also a brave and original reinvention of that franchise.”

“Setting it on Earth is really interesting,” he continued. “We have to think forward about the future of the planet in terms of the environment, governance, technology and create and design a version of the planet in the future … Noah wants to do that in a distinctive and original way.”

Stay tuned for updates about Alien: Earth. Alien: Romulus is currently playing in theaters everywhere.