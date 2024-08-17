Alien: Earth Teaser Reportedly Playing Ahead of Romulus Screenings

Alien: Romulus, but for some fans of the long-running horror franchise, that wasn’t the only Alien content to be enjoyed this weekend. Ahead of some screenings of the new film, there is reportedly a 10-second teaser for Noah Hawley’s upcoming FX series, Alien: Earth. Fans online are reporting that the brief trailer features a xenomorph head with the Earth reflected on its head just before the creature hisses and stares at the screen. There’s then a brief appearance of the title card indicating that Alien: Earth will premiere in 2025.

Alien: Earth is set to serve as a prequel to the original 1979 Alien film from Ridley Scott. There aren’t a ton of details about the series just yet, though Hawley has previously teased that it will be a departure from the standard format of Alien movies and that Alien: Earth is bringing the threat of the xenomorph to our home planet.

“Look, a two-hour movie, you can set it up and then it’s just about, ‘Are they going to survive?’ But if you’re making a series, ‘Are they going to survive?’, you can’t sustain it. Even if you have 60% of the best action-horror on television, you still have 40% of ‘What are we talking about?’” Hawley explained. “I had some conversations early on with Peter Rice, who used to run all of television at Fox and then the first couple of years at Disney, where it was like, ‘The thing with Alien is, it’s always trapped in a spaceship, trapped in a prison. What if it wasn’t that?’”

“What is this moment on Earth, technology-wise? And where are we? And the question science-fiction always tends to ask is, does humanity deserve to survive? So that seems like a really interesting question to continue to explore,” he added.

Hawley has also been clear about is that his goal is for the series capture the feel of the original films but still give viewers something new.

“We just wrapped production, so now I’m into the long post that gets into visual effects,” Hawley said previously. “It’s a very big show. It’s nice to have some time with it. The first year of anything, you want to feel like you’re not up against the wall in terms of time. I’ve seen four of the eight hours of director cuts and engaged in the process of figuring out, cinematically, what it wants to be. It’s one of my favorite parts of making a show.”

Alien: Earth stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, David Rysdahl, Samuel Blenkin, Adarsh Gourav, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille and Adrian Edmondson.