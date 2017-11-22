Woman Creates Facehugger Roast Inspired by ‘Alien’ for Thanksgiving

Ridley Scott’s horror masterpiece Alien has caused quite a few audiences to lose their appetites over the past four decades, but for one ambitious chef, the film served as an inspiration for one of the most unique meals you’ll see on anyone’s dinner table. Hellen Die of The Necro-Nom-Nom-Nomicon created the below concoction, which honors the creature that wraps its legs around a victim’s head to implant eggs in their chest.

Not wanting to hog the impressive piece all to herself, a recipe to create the gruesome horror-themed meal was included on her website.

Die has also crafted an excellent companion piece to the Facehugger roast, which depicts a later cycle in the gestation cycle of a xenomorph.

I have warned my family…I will be making another turkey this year. Brace yourselves. #Thanksgiving is coming. A post shared by I’m the Devil’s favorite cook. (@necro_nomnomnomicon) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:51am PST

While this year’s Alien: Covenant brought the creature back into the public’s eye, fans of the Alien series shouldn’t get too excited about how much they’ll get to see these familiar creatures in upcoming installments in the franchise.

“I think the evolution of the Alien himself is nearly over,” Scott explained to Empire Film Podcast earlier this year. “But what I was trying to do was transcend and move to another story, which would be taken over by A.I.’s. The world that the AI might create as a leader if he finds himself on a new planet. We have actually quite a big layout for the next one.”

With 2012’s Prometheus, Scott had pursued the origins of the world he created with 1979’s Alien, setting the stage for how such a ferocious monster could come into being. That film spent far more time exploring the concept of creator vs. creation than giving audiences a sci-fi survival thriller, leading to the film’s negative reception.

The filmmaker followed that up with Covenant, a film which marketing materials teased would bring back the iconic xenomorph to wreak havoc once more. While that film did utilize the monster, it still disappointed some.

For now, fans will have to settle for making their own Facehugger to sink their teeth into.

