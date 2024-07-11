Alien: Romulus Funko Pops Include Super-Sized Xenomorphs

Alien: Romulus Funko Pops

The next film in the Alien franchise is dubbed Alien: Romulus, and the release date is coming up fast on August 16th. Set between the events of the original 1979 Alien and the 1986 Aliens, Alien: Romulus has been pitched as a new direction for the series, though the same team behind the design of James Cameron’s film were brought in to ensure that the setting for the new film is authentic. This includes the xenomorph builds, which are a big part of the new Funko Pop figures inspired by the movie.

The collection includes a super-sized xenomorph, a super-sized scorched xenomorph, Andy, and Rain. Pre-orders for these Alien: Romulus Funko Pops are now available here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon. If you want even more, you can check out all of this week’s big Funko Pop releases right here.

A Scene From Aliens Inspired the Story for Romulus

Alien: Romulus is being billed as more of a spinoff rather than a direct continuation of the Alien franchise and will see a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. Director Fede Álvarez has previously opened up about how a deleted scene from James Cameron’s Aliens featuring young colonists inspired Romulus’ story.

“My first instinct, just to try something different that hasn’t been seen before, was to approach it form the angle of characters who are not professionals or scientists; they’re not even adults,” he said. “I liked this concept of putting people in the front seat of the story who are closer to what the audience is — not that the audience is young, more that the audience is completely virgin to the realities of space. When the characters are professionals, they know more than you do. But when they’re still in their early 20s, they don’t know how to operate the f-cking airlock.”

He continued, “All their parents probably worked on the same ship when they were kids, and that’s how they got to know each other … There’s a lot of history between them because they’re the only family they have. They truly act more like surrogate siblings; some of them even lived under the same roof. A lot of the big themes of the movie are about siblinghood and what does that mean? The Romulus of it all, and the bigger plot with Weyland-Yutani, is actually connected to that as well.”

Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.