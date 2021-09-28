AMC Theatres Hosting Surprise Horror Movie Screenings Throughout October

If you’re willing to take a gamble on what movie you’re about to see AMC Theatres has announced their “Thrills & Chills” campaign which will give movie fans the chance to see classic horror movies and even new releases all for just $5, the catch is you don’t know what you’re buying a ticket to at the time. Nine “surprise screenings” will take place at the chain across the entire month of October. In an official descriptor, AMC writes: “AMC Thrills & Chills brings the best in horror and suspense to our theatres. Films under this banner come from a variety of styles, budgets, genres and corners of the globe, but they all share something: a desire to explore the things that scare us the most.” The schedule includes:

Friday, October 1 – 1 HR 40 Min. Rated R

Wednesday, October 6 – 1 HR 58 Min Not Rated

Friday, October 8 – 1 HR 46 Min Rated R

Wednesday, October 13 – 1 HR 44 Min Rated R

Friday, October 15 – 1 HR 56 Min Rated R

Wednesday, October 20 – 1 HR 36 Min Rated R

Friday, October 22 – 1 HR 25 Min Rated R

Wednesday, October 27 – 2 HR 22 Min Rated R

Friday,October 29 – 2 HR 49 Min Rated R

Let’s throw out some guesses on these. The final night, Friday, October 29, is also almost certainly IT: Chapter Two. Very few horror movies are as long as the Warner Bros. sequel and the listed 2 hour and 49 minute run time matches up with the length of the 2019 feature film.

The Friday, October 8 screening sure seems like a prime opportunity for Halloween Kills to be screened early. The webpage for Thrills & Chills specifically mentions “surprise screenings of new releases” and this screening lines up one week before the official release of Halloween Kills, it also has the same run time as the highly anticipated sequel.

“David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have crafted an intense and brutal second wave of their masterpiece HALLOWEEN 2018 @halloweenmovie,” Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis revealed on Instagram earlier this year. “They were prescient in the 2018 film about the amount of trauma that was being recognized, primarily by the #metoo movement which collided with Laurie’s 40 year trauma and now they were again ahead of the curve of the amount of rage that we have all seen and felt in 2020. WE ARE ALL MAD AS HELL AND WE ARE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE! Another brilliant chapter in the ultimate story of good vs evil, Laurie vs Michael. Happy Halloween. See you ALL in THEATERS in October!”