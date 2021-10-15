Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Details the Town Turning to "Mob Violence" in New Sequel

✖

The upcoming Halloween Kills will pick up almost immediately after where 2018's Halloween left off, with the film set to see the residents of Haddonfield, Illinois seeking justice for the mayhem caused by Michael Myers, a reaction star Jamie Lee Curtis recently noted had an eerie similarity to the various demonstrations that have taken place around the world over the past year. Rather than making light of the protests against police brutality, Curtis noted that Halloween Kills depicted what happens when a community gets fed up and feels they are out of options, with the past year showing the world how authentic and expected such a reaction is when people attempt to cope with traumatic events. Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15th.

“We got to see in the 2018 movie that Laurie had become the personification of trauma,” Curtis recently explained to Variety. “It [arrived] at the time when the Me Too movement was at its ascent. Here you have a movie about a woman traumatized for 40 years and she is now rising up. And it collided with what was happening globally. And it collided with what was happening globally.”

She continued, "And what they’ve done with the second part of the trilogy was, 'What happens when the rest of the people in that town get angry?' We made the movie and the uprisings that started to happen where people were taking to the streets – it was all happening with what was to be the release of our movie. Which is about mob violence. So somehow they intuited in understanding that the next wave of trauma is rage. They wrote a movie about mob violence and five months later, the mobs started to gather. We were supposed to come out a year ago. And then January 6th happened – this was supposed to be released in October of last year and now we’re watching a mob descend on the U.S. capital. That’s what the next movie is about: the town of Haddonfield, all of the people in the town who were also victims of Michael Myers. There’s a group of people who are very angry at the authorities and are going to take the law into their own hands."

With this being the second installment in the trilogy of Halloween films from director David Gordon Green, it has some similarities to the original Halloween's first sequel, 1981's Halloween II. That film similarly picked up immediately after the events of the film that came before it, but given that this was decades ago and news spread much more slowly, it instead saw local authorities attempting to track down Myers while not wanting to cause a panic in the town.

