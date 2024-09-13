American Horror Stories Returning for Five-Episode Huluween Event

American Horror Stories is coming back just in time for Halloween. According to Deadline, the spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story is returning for its fourth installment with five new episodes arriving on Tuesday, October 15th as part of Hulu's Huluween event. The series will also be available via Hulu on Disney+ as well as Disney+ in Canada and will make its way to Disney+ internationally as well. Season 3 of the series debuted last October.

No specific details about what fans of the horror anthology series can expect were released, just that there will be five episodes all arriving on October 15th. Cast information was also unveiled, with the cast of the season set to include Michael Imperioli, Henry Winkler, Debby Ryan, Jeff Hiller, Jessica Barden, Angel Bismark Curiel, Guy Barnet, June Squibb, Victor Garber, Dyllón Burnside, and more. With a month to go before the season arrives, more details may yet emerge.

As was noted above, American Horror Stories is a spinoff of sort from American Horror Story, though it differs from the flagship series in that, rather than being seasonally anthological, American Horror Stories is different each episode — though some episodes do cross over with previous episodes and some episodes have even had crossover with American Horror Story itself — Season 1 of American Horror Stories in particular had quite a few ties to American Horror Story by way of Murder House.

American Horror Stories isn't the only creepy series coming from Ryan Murphy this fall, either. While American Horror Story has previously been renewed through Season 13, Season 12 — Delicate — concluded earlier this year. Instead, fans of Murphy's unique take on horror have a new FX series to dive into starting on September 25th: Grotesquerie. The upcoming series stars Niecy Nash-Betts as a detective investigating a series of heinous crimes that start to feel increasingly personal and, according to Nash-Betts, Grotesquerie is a major departure from anything Murphy has done before and is not exactly the kind of horror fans may expect from American Horror Story or dark drama like Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

"I think that Ryan has something for you with this one. This one is different. This is very different," Nash-Betts said in a recent interview. "To me, it's not like anything I've seen him do before. If you are a Ryan Murphy fan, you're going to love it. If you're a Niecy Nash-Betts fan, you're going to love it. If you're a Travis Kelce fan, you're going to love it."

She added, "I would say this show is going towards a hybrid of dark drama and horror."

American Horror Stories Season 4 arrives October 15th on Hulu.