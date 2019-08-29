Mister Jingles Is the Monster Under the Bed in New American Horror Story: 1984 Poster

FX has released a new poster for American Horror Story: 1984 and this time, the masked, knife-wielding killer Mr. Jingles is serving as a reminder that yes, monsters do sometimes hide under the bed. Especially at the horror anthology series’ Camp Redwood.

In the new poster, which you can check out below, Mr. Jingles can be seen just under a camper’s bed, his knife out and ready to attack what we can only assume is an unwitting camper who will probably wish they’d chosen the top bunk before the night(mare) is over. You can check it out in the tweet below.

This terror-in-the-cabin poster is just the latest for the series. Another poster, released on Tuesday, showed a terrified female camper on the ground look up in horror at whoever is driving the knife into the ground right by her face. You can check that poster out below.

While each of the 1984 posters have taken a different element of the summer camp experience and made it nightmarish, they all do have the same look and feel in common, a very retro vibe fitting with the season’s setting. 1984 is set at Camp Redwood, a summer camp that appears to be being stalked by a masked killer. Teasers for the season — including the previously released casting video — indicate that the season will be set in, you guessed it, 1984. It’s a setting that’s inspired by classic ’80s horror films, like Halloween and Friday the 13th.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” executive producer Tim Minear said back in May. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

While some have speculated that the season will have a wide-ranging effect on the overall franchise, FX execs have hinted that the new episodes will signify a new chapter for the show.

“Remember, [Ryan Murphy] did something really interesting, which is he decided to weave multiple different cycles through the eight seasons, and so it was the biggest cast ever,” FX Productions CEO John Landgraf explained earlier this month. “You had actors that were playing 2-3 different characters. You had to bring back all the cast from prior seasons. It was a monster in terms of the size of the cast, cost of that cast. You can’t do that all the time… Part of what he needed to do, which is what he did, was clean the slate, start over.”

1984 will feature appearances from franchise alums Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, and John Carroll Lynch. New cast members include Glee’s Matthew Morrison, Pose’s Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18th at 10 p.m. ET on FX.