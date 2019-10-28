American Horror Story: 1984: Ryan Murphy Hints Big Clue to Season 10 Theme Coming in Episode 8

Believe it or not, we’re almost to the end of American Horror Story: 1984, the ninth season of the FX horror anthology series. After last week’s “Episode 100” there are only three remaining episodes in 1984, making it the shortest season thus far. As the end nears, fans are already looking ahead to Season 10 and that means trying to figure out what the theme of Season 10 will be. Many thought that “Episode 100” might hold the hint to what is next for the scary series especially as it contained references that connected all of the seasons of American Horror Story to one another, but it turns out the clue wasn’t there. According to series co-creator Ryan Murphy, the Season 10 clue is coming in episode eight — “Rest In Pieces”.

Speaking with TV Guide, Murphy revealed that American Horror Story: 1984 hasn’t yet contained any clues for Season 10 — something that may surprise fans given the tease of the real-life Winchester Mystery House — but a big one is coming up.

“But keep watching,” Murphy said when asked about clues for Season 10. “There will probably be a big one in Episode 8.”

Right now, we don’t really know much about that upcoming episode — it’s set to air on November 6 — but now that fans have a target for where the clue is, they’re sure to be paying extra attention. Thus far, there have been a lot of theories about where American Horror Story will go in Season 10. While some fans expect the season will take viewers to literal Hell based upon a popular theory that the seasons represent the nine circles of Hell from Dante’s Inferno, some fans are thinking that Season 10 might see the series touch back onto the alien theme from Asylum. There’s also the possibility that Season 10 might see the return of the Coven witches. Murphy has previously said that the witches would return in a future season, though he has never clarified when.

Even with a clue coming soon, it’s likely fans will remain pretty much in the dark about Season 10 until Murphy chooses to reveal that information. What fans will be able to know for sure is that Sarah Paulson, who sat out American Horror Story: 1984, wants to return for Season 10.

“I would love to [return for Season 10],” Paulson said. “I need to be a part of it again.”

American Horror Story: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX. The next episode is “The Lady in White” on October 30, to be followed on November 6 by “Rest in Pieces.”