American Horror Story: 1984 Premiere Date Revealed

New seasons of American Horror Story are always shrouded in mystery and the same is true for the upcoming ninth installment of the popular FX anthology series. After Apocalypse ended the world — and then restored it — in its season finale back in November, fans were left to wait until April for their first glimpse of what Season 9 would hold. That’s when series creator Ryan Murphy revealed the season will be called American Horror Story: 1984 with a teaser on Instagram, but outside of that and a few pieces of casting information, fans have been left in the dark. Until now. FX has officially released the premiere date for American Horror Story: 1984.

Announced today, Murphy and Brad Falchuck’s American Horror Story: 1984 will premiere on Wednesday, September 18 at 10 p.m. ET. This announcement comes just a few weeks after Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy — who is one of only two confirmed members of the AHS: 1984 cast — shared a peek at his first script for the series on an Instagram Story. Kenworthy will be joined by series regular Emma Roberts for the season, this time as the girlfriend of Kenworthy’s character. Roberts was last seen during Season 8’s big crossover story, Apocalypse, in which she reprised her role as Madison Montgomery from Season 3’s Coven. She’s also appeared in Season 4 Freakshow and Season 7 Cult.

As was hinted at in the title reveal teaser for AHS: 1984, the season is expected to have something of a vintage ’80s horror/slasher vibe to it. While plot details remain under wraps, series executive producer Tim Minear previously said in an interview that the upcoming season will be a “treat” for fans of ’80s horror.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” Minear said. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

Minear also noted that while the ’80s horror genre is a clear influence on the season, the genre’s recent resurgence in popularity is not.

“Generally, Ryan is ahead of the zeitgeist as opposed to following it,” Minear said. “So what I would say is that this has been an area that Ryan has talked about since I’ve known him and it’s just a real sweet spot for him. And I think it was time for him to do it.”

