American Horror Story: 1984 Trailer Released

Ryan Murphy’s ever-popular anthology series, American Horror Story, is returning for its ninth installment next month, and it looks like the creator is turning back the clock to resurrect one of the most popular times in horror culture. American Horror Story: 1984 is something straight out of a slasher film, where counselors do their best to survive a killer attack on their lakeside camp. With just under a month left before the show’s premiere, Murphy unveiled the first full trailer on his Instagram account.

There are a few familiar faces featured in that trailer, as well as the other teasers that have been previously released. American Horror Story veterans Emma Roberts, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, John Carroll Lynch, and Billie Lourd all return to the fold in 1984. They’re joined by newcomers Matthew Morrison, Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Gus Kenworthy.

This season will be without the two most popular stars of American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Each of the actors has appeared in every season of the series to-date but have decided to sit this one out, at least in any substantial role. There’s no telling if either will appear in a cameo of any sort.

Following last year’s AHS: Apocalypse, which tied into several different seasons from the show’s history, 1984 is being looked at as a “new chapter” for the popular series.

“Remember, [Ryan Murphy] did something really interesting, which is he decided to weave multiple different cycles through the eight seasons, and so it was the biggest cast ever,” FX Productions CEO John Landgraf explained earlier this month. “You had actors that were playing 2-3 different characters. You had to bring back all the cast from prior seasons. It was a monster in terms of the size of the cast, cost of that cast. You can’t do that all the time… Part of what he needed to do, which is what he did, was clean the slate, start over.”

American Horror Story returns for its new season on September 18th.