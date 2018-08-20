‘American Horror Story: Coven’ Fan-Favorites Unite on ‘Apocalypse’ Set

The beloved witches of American Horror Story: Coven have finally returned, reuniting to wreak havoc once again in the newest installment of the FX horror anthology series, Apocalypse.

For the first time, a new season of American Horror Story won’t be a completely new story. Instead, Apocalypse will be a crossover between the show’s first season, Murder House, and the third season, Coven. Being that these installments are arguably the two most popular in the franchise’s history, it’s no surprise that fans have been getting excited to see many of these characters return for another round, especially the witches of the coven.

Ryan Murphy, who created the series, shared a delightful photo from the set of the new season, featuring the witch reunion fans have been waiting for. And not only do all of the main witches from the Coven season appear, but the photo also includes the legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, reprising her role from Coven.

“The Coven Returns,” Murphy wrote in the post. “What a thrilling night with the legend Steve Nicks on the set of AHS.”

The Coven Returns. What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS. pic.twitter.com/wsI1FlfN1W — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 19, 2018

The American Horror Story stars appearing in the image are Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Foxx, Taissa Farmiga as Zoe Benson, Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery, Lily Rabe as Misty Day, Gabourey Sidibe as Queenie, and Frances Conroy as Myrtle Snow.

As of now, the only known plot detail regarding the new season is that it will see the storylines from Coven and Murder House intersect. Everything else, including how the two seasons will crossover, remains to be seen.

Murder House took place in present day Los Angeles, and focused on a family that had moved across the country into a supernatural house with a terrifying history. Anyone who is killed on the property remained there on a more permanent basis. The season ended with a potentially demonic baby being born to Vivien Harmon, played by Connie Britton.

Coven was all about a boarding school filled with young women who possessed special abilities, learning the ins and outs of witchcraft. At the coven, a power struggle erupts between those in charge, leaving the fates of the girls in the balance.

Also returning for the new season for previous series stars Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Joan Collins, Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter, Dylan McDermott, and Jessica Lange.

American Horror Story returns on September 12 on FX.