‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Gives a Clue to Mallory’s Identity in “Could It Be…Satan?”

Fans of American Horror Story: Apocalypse were left with some major questions when it came to Mallory’s identity last week and in tonight’s episode, they may have started to get a few answers.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Could It Be…Satan?” below.

Last week we discovered that Mallory (Billie Lourd) had powers. They manifested during her one-on-one with Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) and she admitted that she felt like there was someone inside her trying to claw their way out. She was killed in a mass poisoning within Outpost 3 before her powers could be further explored, but in the final moments of the episode the Coven witches showed up, resurrecting Mallory along with Coco (Leslie Grossman) and Dinah (Adina Porter) with Madison noting that they knew who Mallory was.

Those events left fans speculating that Mallory might be an angel or have the spirit of a deceased witch living inside of her, but tonight we found out that there is a witch inside of her — just not necessarily in the spiritual possession sense. It turns out that Mallory and the others had an “identity spell” cast over them to hide them, but it goes further than that. We discover in flashback to three years before the end of the world that Mallory was a student at Miss Robichaux’s school and not just an ordinary student. Mallory is shown to have been an extremely powerful and promising witch, able to not just change the color of a rose — supposedly a very difficult magical task — as well as turn the petals into butterflies with some ease.

So, Mallory is a witch. Right? While that’s clearly how she is being presented, this is American Horror Story. Nothing is ever as direct as it seems and other aspects of “Could It Be…Satan?” could be clues that there is a lot more to Mallory yet to discover. One of the primary elements of the episode was discovering how exactly Michael came into power. A group of warlocks, enticed by the idea of finally having one in their ranks powerful enough to suppress the female Supreme and shift power to the men, ignore protests that Michael has Satanic connections and demonic abilities and bring them into their fold. They go so far as to call Cordelia and the Council to come meet them about testing Michael for Supreme.

Just as Michael is presumably the son of Satan, it’s not impossible that Mallory could end up being connected with Christ or God, perhaps as a Last Scion — a member of the hypothetical bloodline of Jesus Christ. There are three specific parts of the episode that could support that idea. The first is when Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga) tells Cordelia that Mallory’s bloodline supposedly goes all the way back to Salem. In the world of witches, having direct lineage to Salem would explain her power, but it’s possible that Mallory’s line goes back even further to another powerful figure such as Christ. The fact that the Salem lineage is specifically mentioned makes it seem like there could be more to it.

The second is that Mallory carries out an impressive act of transmutation when she changes the rose not from white to blue, but when she changes the petals into butterflies. Transmutation is something that Christ exhibited in the Bible — turning water into wine. And, finally, when Cordelia is informed about the call from the Warlocks, while the rest of her classmates seem unbothered, Mallory seems very concerned. It’s possible that she had an idea of what was coming, something one might expect if she has divine blood.

If Mallory is linked to the divine much like Michael is linked to the demonic, it may end up being that Apocalypse turns into a literally showdown between Heaven and Hell for the very survival of Earth — something that sounds exactly what you’d expect from Ryan Murphy.

