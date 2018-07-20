‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Poster Released

The upcoming eighth season of American Horror Story could be its most horrifying yet, with its title “Apocalypse” having recently been revealed, as well as the information that the season would be a crossover event between the “Murder House” and “Coven” seasons. If the new season’s poster is any indication, the new season is sure to excite and shock devout fans when it debuts on FX on September 12th.

The horror series has never shied away from using graphic imagery in their marketing materials, though the above image of a seemingly blood-covered or demonic baby with a black finger teasing it might be one of the more upsetting posters yet.

The new season will star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, and Joan Collins. Also returning to the ensemble are Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter, and Dylan McDermott, who has been absent from the series since the second season.

Another possible star of the series is Jessica Lange, who was a regular on the show up through the “Freak Show” season, with fans holding out hope she’ll finally return for “Apocalypse.”

“I think she would if I bribed her enough, you know?” show creator Ryan Murphy shared at an event in April 2017 about Lange’s return. “I haven’t really talked to her about it at all because we are still figuring out that story, but I think we do want to do that.”

Stars of the series regularly return and, thanks to the show’s anthology format, each season depicts an all-new storyline, allowing performers to portray all-new characters. With this new season being a crossover event, it will be the first time we see characters carried over into a second season, which could complicate matters when it comes to the cast having to perform multiple characters who all potentially interact with one another.

The cast aren’t the only ones who apparently love taking part in the show, with the collaborative process with regular performers is also rewarding for Murphy.

“One of the great joys of my life is doing this show. I love this show so much,” Murphy revealed at a press event earlier this year. “This great group of actors who come together and get to know each other, and trust each other, and go to places…I just love the ability to reach out to people who I love, love, love, and say, ‘Hey would you like to come play in our sandbox?’”

“Murder House” depicted a family moving into a haunted mansion in Los Angeles, California which resulted in a series of horrifying and supernatural events unfolding. “Coven” focused on a girl moving to a boarding school so she could be around other individuals who had powerful control over witchcraft.

Tune in to the season premiere of American Horror Story on September 12th.

