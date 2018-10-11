‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Goes Back to Where It All Began In “Return to Murder House” Preview

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will finally make good on the promised Coven/Murder House crossover next week and in the preview for the upcoming episode it’s clear that the “Return to Murder House” will come with anything but a warm welcome.

At the end of “Boy Wonder”, Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) sent Madison (Emma Roberts) to the “place where it all began” to find out everything she can on Michael (Cody Fern). Madison won’t be going alone. Chablis (Billy Porter) admitted to his own reservations about Michael after he successfully passed the Seven Wonders by doing pretty much the impossible and bringing back Misty Day (Lily Rabe). As you can see in the preview above, that mission includes actually buying Murder House.

As American Horror Story fans will remember, Murder House was the season that began the series and depicted a family moving into a haunted mansion in Los Angeles, California. What ensued was a series of horrifying and supernatural events, including a whole lot of deaths and the birth of Michael Langdon, the Anti-Christ at the center of Apocalypse. At the end of the Murder House season, the “good” ghosts the house — largely those of the doomed Harmon family — vow to protect future residents of the house by scaring them away.

Madison and Chablis? They probably aren’t scared, but maybe they should be. That preview hints at some pretty gruesome moments as the pair try to find out everything they can about the mysterious Michael, information that Cordelia no doubt hopes will help her defeat him.

Fans have long wanted to see Coven crossover with Murder House and “Return to Murder House” will also give fans something else they’ve wanted. Jessica Lange will return as Constance Langdon, Michael’s grandmother, in the episode which Sarah Paulson will direct. Lange appeared in the first four seasons of American Horror Story and showrunner Ryan Murphy recently took to Instagram with a sweet photo of Paulson and Lange behind the scenes of the upcoming episode to celebrate his account gaining 300k followers.

“To celebrate 300k followers, here’s a first look at the return of Queen Constance…the one and only Lady Lange…being directed by that dynamo of wit and talent Sarah Paulson,” Murphy wrote. “Love them both!”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX. “Return to Murder House” will air on October 17th.