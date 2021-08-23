American Horror Story: Double Feature Getting Audio Drama Ahead of Season Premiere

✖

American Horror Story: Double Feature debuts this week on FX, but before fans dive into the tenth season of the popular horror anthology series, they can start getting a feel for the season as well as unraveling the mysteries in store thanks to a new series of three audio dramas, the first of which is available now.

As described by FX, the audio drama is split into three chapters with the three-to-eight minute pieces following an original character, Rose Flynn, as she hosts a nightly radio program from the fictional Provincetown public station KPCD 666. Each chapter will feature clues, locations, and a few surprises from the first part of American Horror Story: Double Feature. Fans can check out the programs on American Horror Story's official social media channels as well as on YouTube. You can check out the first chapter below.

There will be two additional chapters released leading up to American Horror Story: Double Feature's premiere on Wednesday. Chapter 2 will debut on Tuesday, August 24th at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and Chapter 3 will debut on Wednesday, August 25th at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Double Feature itself will debut on Wednesday, 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and will stream the next day via FX on Hulu.

As was previously announced, American Horror Story: Double Feature is a season in two parts, one "by the sea" and one "by the sand". In Part One, which is set "by the sea", a struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town's true residents begin to make themselves known.

The new season of American Horror Story will feature a mix of both new faces and returning franchise stars. Double Feature's cast includes Denis O'Hare, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Neal McDonough.

Ross, who debuted in the franchise with American Horror Story: 1984, has particularly teased that her character in Double Feature is "legendary".

"I honestly was just super excited to get back to work," Ross revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "Once I started reading the script for the first six episodes, which are the first half of the [Double] Feature... This is my favorite role next to Candy [in Murphy's Pose]. I will say Candy will probably always forever stay No. 1 until further notices, but my look in this show is definitely my favorite of all looks. I'm just super excited for the fans to see who this next character is because I think that it's going to be legendary. I gagged at how the story arc ends."

American Horror Story: Double Feature premieres on FX on August 25th.