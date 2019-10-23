American Horror Story: Evan Peters Shares His Five Favorite Episodes

Earlier this year, fans of American Horror Story were disappointed to learn that Evan Peters, one of the horror anthology series’ constants in an ever shifting rosters of characters and settings, would not be returning for season nine, American Horror Story: 1984. Peters had explained to GQ Style that he was experiencing a bit of “burnout” having after eight seasons of playing numerous roles, with many of the darker in nature. However, just because Peters isn’t a part of 1984 doesn’t mean that he isn’t still connected to the American Horror Story world. The FX series hits the 100 episode milestone tonight and now, ahead of the eventful episode, Peters has opened up about his top five episodes of the whole series.

Peters shared his list with Entertainment Weekly, as did series co-creator Ryan Murphy. The two men have very different lists and while Murphy’s list has a lot of personal meaning and nostalgia, Peters’ top five offers a pretty great selection of some Peters’ greatest roles in American Horror Story — including some fan-favorite moments and episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s worth noting that only five of Peters’ eight seasons are represented — Coven, Roanoke, and Apocalypse do not make the list at all. 1984 also doesn’t make the list, likely because it’s not a season he’s appearing in — and it would make sense that if he’s taking some time away from the series, he may not be watching the current season. And while Peters isn’t appearing in 1984, the actor hasn’t ruled out a return in the future.

“Yeah, absolutely, never say never,” Peters told Digital Spy earlier this year when asked about a possible return. “I just… Yeah, we’ll see what happens.”

Read on for Peters’ five favorite American Horror Story episodes and be sure to let us know your favorites in the comments below.

American Horror Story: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX. “Episode 100” debuts tonight.

Murder House, “Rubber Man”

The eighth episode of Season 1, Murder House, saw Peters’ Tate Langdon revealed to be the Rubber Man as well as his motivation for wearing it and raping Vivien (Connie Britton) — he was attempting to provide the distraught Nora Montgomery (Lily Rabe) with a baby. The episode also reveals that Tate is responsible for other attrocities in the house, including the murder of previous owners Patrick and Chad.

Asylum, “Welcome to Briarcliff”

The season premiere for Season 2, Asylum, “Welcome to Briarcliff” introduces viewers Kit Walker (Peters) who was comitted to Briarcliff Manor in 1964 after being accused of being the serial killer “Bloody Face”, though he thinks something a bit more sinister may have been responsible and protests his innocence.

Freak Show, “Monsters Among Us”

The premiere for the third season, Freak Show, “Monsters Among Us”, is an episode that made both Peters’ and Murphy’s lists. The episode introduces viewrs to Elsa Mars (Jessica Lange) and her carnival freak show as well as many other characters, including Jimmy Darling (Peters) — and his lobster-like hands.

Hotel, “Devil’s Night”

Season Five, Hotel, episode “Devil’s Night” is one that makes a lot of fan lists as well as Peters’. The episode sees a variety of serial killers check in to the Hotel Cortez — as well as Richard Ramirez going on a killing spree — to take part of James March’s (Peters) annual Devil’s Night dinner.

Cult, “Charles (Manson) in Charge”

Season Seven, Cult, saw Peters play a lot of characters — cult leader Kai Anderson, Andy Warhol, Marshal Applewhite, David Koresh, Jim Jones, Charles Manson, and even Jesus. The episode on Peters’ list, “Charles (Manson) in Charge” sees Kai decide to stage a “night of a thousand Tates” — a reference to the Tate murders carried out by Charles Mansion in 1969.