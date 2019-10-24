American Horror Story: FX Releases Opening Credits Supercut for 100th Episode

American Horror Story hits the major 100 episodes milestone tonight with the appropriately named “Episode 100” for American Horror Story: 1984. While the episode itself is set to be firmly a part of the ninth season’s horror slasher hell that is Camp Redwood — especially since last week’s “Red Dawn” flipped the season on its head — that hasn’t stopped people from taking a look back to mark the milestone. Now, FX is getting in on the celebration with an incredible video that mashes up the opening credits for all nine seasons of the horror anthology series so far.

In the video, which you can check out above, each of the nine seasons and their openings are put together. What makes the video particularly incredible is that it runs for just over a minute and still manages to include a lot of chillingly iconic moments in a brilliant cohesive piece that carries us from Murder House all the way to 1984. The official caption, “Murder. Madness. Magic. Misfits, Mayhem. Mystery. ‘Merica. Meltdown, Maniacs.” is particularly fitting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, this great intro mashup isn’t the only American Horror Story is marking its milestone. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy broke down his favorite episodes for Entertainment Weekly this week, revealing that his ultimate favorite episode takes us all the way back to the very beginning with the Murder House season — and series — premiere.

“The first, and always number one in my heart, for several reasons,” Murphy said. “One, Brad [Falchuk] and I spent so long on it… years on the pitch, years on the script, until [FX CEO] John Landgraf and [co-head of 20th Century Fox TV] Dana Walden and Brad and I got it to where we wanted.”

Murphy explained that the whole thing took about four years from idea to filming, but also said that it was a huge risk at well, due in part to his idea to start over from scratch every season.

“Dana Walden has said to me several times it was one of the most out of the box ideas in the history of modern television, and I think she’s right,” Murphy said. “I remember John saying to me when I gave him the final pitch, ‘Wait a minute… you’re going to burn down the sets every year and start over every season?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He paused and then said ‘This scares me… but excites me, too. Let’s do it.’ That first season sort of reinvented the anthological storytelling space that I loved as a kid and has ushered in a whole new way of MAKING television creatively and economically and I’m very proud of that.”

Murphy also explained that the series pilot is his favorite because of the cast as well. He described Jessica Lange as an idol of his, noting that it was a privilege to work with her as well as become her friend.

“By the end of the first day she said something to me like, ‘This is insane, but I trust you,’” Murphy said of Lange. “She kissed my cheek and we were off. I remember Brad and Connie [Britton] and Jessica and I were constantly saying to each other, “This is so strange. What are we doing here?” We were always taking the script apart and redoing it. It was like this great thrill ride, that we found in the filming. The only person who never wavered ever was Dylan McDermott. Always grinning, always so in the part and willing to go anywhere. I remember on the day I had to direct him masturbating and crying I said after the first take ‘I know this is odd—are you OK?’ And he smiled and said, ‘I’m good.’ I said, ‘How can you be good? This is so weird.’ He smiled and said, ‘Because this thing is gonna be a f***ing hit.’ And he was right.”

American Horror Story: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX. The series’ 100th episode, “Episode 100” debuts tonight.

What do you think of this mashup opening video? Let us know in the comments below.