American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Says Cult is His Favorite Season

Over the course of nine seasons, American Horror Story has covered a lot of nightmarish territory with each installment of the horror anthology series taking on a new setting, new characters, and new threats. While most fans will tune in every season just to see where things go next, everyone has their favorite season, the one that stands out to them as the best or at least most enjoyable. As it turns out, it isn’t just fans who have their favorites, either. Series creator Ryan Murphy also has his favorite season of American Horror Story — and it’s one that might just surprise you.

Earlier this week, American Horror Story crossed the milestone 100th episode mark with 1984‘s appropriately named “Episode 100” officially tying all of the seasons together and to mark the occasion, Murphy sat down with Entertainment Weekly his all-time favorite episodes of the series. Making that list was “Great Again”, episode 11 of Season 7, 2017’s Cult and while explaining why the episode made his list, Murphy also revealed that the season itself was his favorite as well.

“This was my favorite season,” Murphy said. “I think [Brad] Falchuk agrees. We both felt so passionately about the story, about the terrifying rise of [Donald] Trump, of people falling under the spell of the cult personality. I will never forget the filming on the day where [Sarah] Paulson (as Ally) is watching the returns and Trump wins and she falls to the floor in horror while drinking rosé. That happened to me, so we put it into the show.”

Murphy went on to explain specifically why the episode “Great Again” made his list, noting that a big highlight of not only the episode but the season as a whole is Evan Peters’ performance as Kai Anderson, a performance he calls “criminally underrated”.

“Largely this episode is my favorite because the pairing of Paulson vs Evan Peters was my favorite antagonist/protagonist thing we have ever done,” Murphy said. “They are so close and really understand how to work with each other, and get underneath each other’s skin like brother and sister, so it really clicked. And is was satirical to boot, which I loved. I really loved Evan’s performance so much, and so did Sarah. We still talk about it. Like once a week about how good he is? Evan is CRIMINALLY underrated in this role.”

American Horror Story: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.

