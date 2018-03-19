‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Title Possibly Leaked

American Horror Story‘s eighth season isn’t set to debut until fall, but now fans think they may have discovered the title of the next installment of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series.

Last week, a Twitter account dedicated to American Horror Story news, @AHSLeaks, posted images revealing that Twentieth Century Fox has filed to trademark the title American Horror Story: Radioactive. The images included information that the title was being trademarked for both a television series as well as DVDs, CDs, downloadable audio, video and more. Check out the tweet below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new trademark has been filed for “American Horror Story: Radioactive”. Could this be the name of the next season? #AHS8 👀 pic.twitter.com/xSG1SKfRAo — AHS LEAKS (@ahsleak) March 13, 2018

If the upcoming season really is using American Horror Story: Radioactive as a title, it would fit nicely with what Murphy revealed at the Television Critics Association’s press tour earlier this year when he described Season 8 as being different from previous seasons and set in the future as opposed to the past.

“It takes place in the future,” Murphy said. “It’s still topical, but [set in] the future, which I’ve never done… I think people will like it. It’s different from what we’ve done before.”

The previous seven seasons of the series have taken place in either a contemporary timeline with flashbacks to the past or the past itself, most notably with Freak Show taking place at a circus in the 1950s. The potential Radioactive title also fits with what Murphy said about the rumored Murder House and Coven crossover season. Murphy said that while it’s something they are working on, Season 8 isn’t the crossover.

“We’re working on it, but that’s not going to be [Season 8],” he explained. “That will probably be the one after that. We’ve already met about it and outlined it. But it won’t be next because some of the [cast members] are not available.”

As for what territory a theoretical Radioactive might cover, could the series be taking on zombies? It’s not impossible and would shed a little bit of light on Murphy’s reveal that long-time series star Sara Paulson will be wearing “dental appliances” in the season.

Season 8 of American Horror Story is set to debut on FX this fall.

What are your theories about Season 8’s subject matter? Let us know in comments.