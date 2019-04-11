Ryan Murphy Reveals ‘American Horror Story’ Season 9 Title

The ninth installment of the ever-popular American Horror Story franchise has finally been given a title and a theme, thanks to an Instagram post from creator Ryan Murphy. Unlike the most recent season that took Horror Story into the future, Season 9 is rolling back the clock to one of the most beloved decades in American history: The 1980s. That’s right, the new installment is going to be heavy on the nostalgia, and by the looks of the teaser video, heavy on the thrills.

Season 9 of the anthology series will officially be titled American Horror Story: 1984. This is one of the simplest titles that AHS has used in the past several years, and it leaves plenty of room for interpretation. Any number of themes could take front and center this time around.

Murphy made the announcement with a teaser video on Instagram, which features a young woman running through the woods, being chased by an ominous killer who eventually slashes his knife through the door she’s hiding behind. It seems as though the new season might have a slasher theme, modeled after the popular horror franchises from the ’80s, like Friday the 13th.

Fortunately for fans of American Horror Story, it has already been confirmed that this next season won’t be the last. Ahead of the premiere of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, FX renewed the series for two additional seasons, bringing the total to ten. There will be at least one more installment after 1984, though it’s unclear what new FX owner The Walt Disney Company will choose to do with it after that.

