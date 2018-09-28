‘Annabelle 3’ Casts ‘Captain Marvel’ Actress in Key Role

Young actress McKenna Grace is making some shrewd career moves, as it has been announced that Grace’s latest role will be playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Annabelle 3, aka the sequel film to last year’s hit prequel to The Conjuring, Annabelle: Creation.

Deadline reports that McKenna Grace will be Judy Warren, daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are the demon-hunting heroes of The Conjuring franchise. The confirmed storyline of Annabelle 3 will see the spinoff franchise picking up after the events of The Conjuring 2. It will deal with what happens when the evil doll begins to infect and influence the other objects and entities contained in the Warren’s safe room in their home, where Annabelle was locked away in the first Conjuring movie. The Conjuring 2 setup this development, in a scene where Annabelle seemed to be having communion with the demonic Nun – a connection that was fleshed out further in Annabelle: Creation. It all goes toward linking The Conjuring universe together as one big interconnected storyline, and fans will likely be happy to get back to present action of series, and proceed beyond the events of The Conjuring 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no confirmation yet that McKenna Grace will be joined by Conjuring stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as here onscreen parents, and it could go either way, based on what writer and director Gary Dauberman has revealed:

“It’s set in the Warrens’ house. It’s what happens when Annabelle comes into the artifact room. Much like Swamp Thing, what happens when Annabelle comes into the artifact room and how she affects her environment… So, it’s basically ‘A Night at the Museum,’ with Annabelle!

…I’m still finalizing the script, but it really picks up with the Warrens bringing Annabelle to the place where it can really no longer wreak havoc, which is their artifact room.But, of course, it turns out she can also wreak havoc there. And she really awakens the evil within that room and they target the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy. So, that’s the set-up.“

Grace will be taking on this role in the hit horror series after starring in another pivotal role in Marvel’s Captain Marvel early next year. In that film, Grace plays the young version of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, during key flashback scenes. If that wasn’t enough, she recently completed a “prestige piece” role, playing a young Tonya Harding in last year’s Oscar-winning I, Tonya – which came on top of her having a massively successful 2016, with roles in two big new TV shows, Designated Survivor and the Fuller House reboot.

In short: if you are an aspiring actor, you may want to get into contact with this kid’s agent.

The Nun is now playing. Annabelle 3 is being prepped for a July 3, 2019 release.