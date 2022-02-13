Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire Footage Debuting During Super Bowl 2022

Fans of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire universe have been eagerly awaiting a first look at the upcoming AMC adaptation of the beloved novel and on Sunday, that wait will be over. According to Adweek, AMC+’s first-ever Super Bowl ad will feature the first footage from the upcoming Interview with the Vampire series which is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ later this year. Per the report, the ad will also feature looks at finales for Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead.

The AMC adaptation of the beloved Interview with the Vampire has been a long time in coming. Rice regained the rights to the book in 2016 — the book was previously adapted into a film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise back in 1994 — and there had been various attempts and offers to adapt Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series, however it’s AMC’s attempt that was the only one to progress out of the initial stages of development with the project officially moving forward at the network in 2021.

“This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming at AMC Networks and AMC Studios, shared last year. “This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can’t wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and [producer] Mark [Johnson], as we continue to work on developing the entire collection. With The Walking Dead, this Anne Rice collection, and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward, and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore. We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world-class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like Breaking Bad, Rectify, Halt and Catch Fire, and Better Call Saul on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters.”

Interview With the Vampire will star Jacob Anderson as Louis, Sam Reid as Lestat, and Bailey Bass as child vampire, Claudia. The series is just one of Rice’s works coming to AMC as the network is also working on The Lives of the Mayfair Witches. During the network’s recent Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour panel, McDermott spoke about how this is a “huge moment” for AMC.

And this all builds to a huge moment for our company later in the year when we introduce two series in an emerging Ann Rice universe: Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire” and Anne Rice’s “Mayfair Witches.”” McDermott said. “These series are based on books in the “Vampire Chronicles” collection which has a passionate global fan base and it sold more than 140 million copies worldwide. We bought these timeless literary works two years ago and we have a robust aspiration around building out this universe in a thoughtful and deliberate way that’ll be satisfying to those who already know and love these characters and to those who will find them for the time through our adaptations.”

