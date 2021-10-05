Interview With the Vampire Series Casts Claudia

AMC’s television adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire has found its Claudia. Variety reports that Bailey Bass has been cast in the role, rounding out the main three characters in the story. Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid were previously announced in the roles of Louis and Lestat respectively. Bass will be the second actor to play Claudia in live-action with Kirsten Dunst having portrayed her in the 1994 Interview With the Vampire film. Bass has appeared as a guest star on NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and will play Tsireya in the upcoming Avatar sequels.



Interview With the Vampire was previously adapted into a 1994 film with Tom Cruise starring as Lestat and Brad Pitt playing Louis. The overall series Interview With the Vampire is a part of, The Vampire Chronicles, are considered by many to be seminal pieces of vampire fiction. AMC’s television adaptation, which has been given an eight-episode order and is expected to debut in 2022, is also just one project based on Rice’s work in development for the network. The network is also working on The Vampire Chronicles as well as The Lives of the Mayfair Witches television series.



“This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago,” Dan McDermott, president of original programming at AMC Networks and AMC Studios, shared earlier this year. “This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can’t wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and [producer] Mark [Johnson], as we continue to work on developing the entire collection. With The Walking Dead, this Anne Rice collection, and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward, and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore. We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world-class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like Breaking Bad, Rectify, Halt and Catch Fire, and Better Call Saul on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters.”



