Antlers Home Video Details Unveiled

After a number of delays, the Wendigo-themed horror movie Antlers was finally unleashed in theaters last month, with Searchlight Pictures now releasing details on the film coming to home video. With the film still being in theaters, its Digital HD release won’t be until December 21st while its arrival on Blu-ray and DVD won’t be until January 4, 2022. In addition to Antlers‘ home video debut allowing physical media collectors to add it to their libraries and audiences who missed it in theaters being allowed to check it out from the comfort of their own homes, the film’s home video release also comes with a number of behind-the-scenes special features.

In Antlers, a small-town Oregon teacher (Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. The new trailer reveals that dangerous secret to be that someone close to the young boy, perhaps his father, is possessed by none other than Wendigo, with the boy bringing them their meals (the other people in the town).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

The Evil Within – Co-writer/director Scott Cooper gives us a glimpse of the many complex layers at play in his approach to making Antlers, a horror film about very human concerns, and his most ambitious film to date.

An Exploration of Modern Horror with Guillermo del Toro – Producer Guillermo del Toro traces the lineage of elevated horror in cinema. Employing his encyclopedic knowledge and passion for the horror genre, he discusses the connection between mythology and human behavior.

Artifacts and Totems – The filmmakers discuss how they created this world of a small, tight-knit Northwest community of working-class Americans in bringing Scott Cooper’s vision to life.

Gods Walk Among Us – An in-depth exploration of the digital and practical effects used to create the film’s primal creatures.

Cry of the Wendigo – Discover the fascinating folklore behind the wendigo from the film’s First Nations consultants. Learn about the creature’s mythic origins and about its connection to man’s betrayal of the land.

Metamorphosis – At the center of Antlers is a transformative performance by Scott Haze. Hear about the actor’s preparation for filming, including how he lost some 70 pounds in order to play a deeply tragic character.

Comic-Con @ Home with Scott Cooper and Guillermo del Toro – Steve Weintraub moderates this candid Comic-Con@Home 2020 Panel interview with Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper. Hear the filmmakers describe their process, and learn who some of their filmmaking heroes are.



Grab Antlers on Digital HD on December 21st and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 4, 2022.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.